LO CRISPIN shopping centre, largely unused since first being built during Spain’s property boom, will soon have a new lease of life.

Algorfa City Council and the Department of Territory have authorised a local promoter to transform the two-story folly into luxury residential homes.

ABANDONED: Built over a decade ago but only occupied by a handful of businesses

The 4,500m2 commercial centre was meant to serve the residents and holidaymakers of Lo Crispin (near Ciudad Quesada) for the last decade or so, but demand never reached a level that would sustain multiple businesses.

STAYING PUT: Graeme and staff at La Hacienda

One business that has survived is La Hacienda Bar & Grill, run by Graeme & Linda Wallace since November, 2021.

The Olive Press spoke with Graeme, who explained the development won’t affect his business, as the new homes will be built into the remaining empty spaces throughout the complex.

“We’ll still be open seven days a week, whatever happens,” he proclaimed.

The proposal was unanimously approved by all the councillors at a municipal meeting, recently.

Talks have been ongoing for nearly six years, when a solution was demanded by local citizens, many of whom are British expats.

READ MORE: 3 bedroom Villa for sale in Algorfa – € 149,999