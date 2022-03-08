THREE generations of strong Spanish women give their views on International Women’s Day; one who escaped the Francoist regime, a second-generation child who returned and the third, born into a generation of strong, Spanish women.

UNITED: Three generations of strong, Spanish women

Abuela Isabel emigrated from Spain to the UK in the 60s, a young woman of 18, with no knowledge of English and with just a few pennies to her name. An unthinkable act for a young woman during the dictatorship of General Francisco Franco in Spain.

“It was my own father who encouraged me to leave, he saw the value of women. Unfortunately it has taken many years for society to catch up and understand how hard it is for women, specifically now with so much gender violence taking place.

“The process is very slow, but what is clear is that we must never give up. We need to celebrate the men and women who work hard together to see women positioned equally in society.”

— Abuela Isabel.

“Thanks to strong women like my mother and opened minded men like my grandfather—who went against the oppressive male chauvinist system— Spain has grown into a free country where women are finding their place.

“Second-generation children, like my case, have returned to find the groundwork done. Now is the time to continue the hard work and to guide our future generations, boys and girls to keep advancing, as true equality is only achieved through consistent unity.”

— Hija Cristina.

“If my Abuela had never had the courage to leave Spain when she did, I would never have been born. I need to continue to be brave like my Abuela, and make my own steps into an equal and bright future, full of opportunities for everyone.”

— Nieta Alexandra.

TOGETHER: Three generations of strong, Spanish women.

