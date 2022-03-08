A TEAM from Spain’s Guardia Civil uncovered a massive marijuana plantation hidden in Antequera after following their noses.

Officers detected the tell-tale whiff given off by the plants as they were laid out to dry in a warehouse during a routine inspection last October.

They put a surveillance team on the industrial buildings and discovered a marijuana processing operation involving 26,000 plants.

Five people were arrested during raids and face charges of belonging to a criminal organisation.

