A TEAM from Spain’s Guardia Civil uncovered a massive marijuana plantation hidden in Antequera after following their noses.
Officers detected the tell-tale whiff given off by the plants as they were laid out to dry in a warehouse during a routine inspection last October.
They put a surveillance team on the industrial buildings and discovered a marijuana processing operation involving 26,000 plants.
Five people were arrested during raids and face charges of belonging to a criminal organisation.
