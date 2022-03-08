UNIONS and feminist platforms are calling for various demonstrations to take place throughout the day in the city centre.

Demonstrations will take place at the following times and places:

The Malaga Students’ Union is calling on all students to join together ‘in a powerful feminist student strike’ today, March 8. The strike that will take place today at 12 noon in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

The feminist movement ‘Coordinadora 8 de marzo’ are calling for a demonstration later today at 7pm, under the slogan ‘Feminism is abolitionist. Women together are unstoppable’.

A demonstration that will start from Alameda de Colon (South end) at 19:00 hours, and will continue along Alameda Principal, C/ Marques de Larios, C/Granada, Plaza del Siglo, C/Molina Larios. The rally will comply with all the necessary COVID-19 health and safety measures (control of social distancing, hydroalcoholic gels and mandatory use of face masks).

At the end of the demonstration, a manifesto will be read in the Plaza de la Marina, which includes twenty complaints and demands related to gender-based violence, sexual harassment and inequality suffered by women.

The Women’s and Equality Secretariat of CCOO Malaga has organised an event for the morning at La Térmica (Canillas de Albaida hall), starting at 10:30 am.

The Assembly of Women Journalists of the Press Association of Malaga (APM) is also joining the feminist campaign, diffusing its own audiovisual campaign on social networks, with videos of journalists demanding equality within the profession.

