Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas set sail from Florida on its maiden voyage this week in a tour around the Caribbean islands.
But on May 9 the gigantic vessel will dock in Mallorca on its first tour of the Mediterranean.
Built in the French shipyards of Saint-Nazaire, the ship measures 362-metres in length and weighs a whopping 236,857 tonnes.
It boasts 20 different restaurants and even has a mini-golf course on board as well as a water park complete with splash slides,twin climbing walls and a ten story high zip wire.
Its 18 decks can accommodate up to 6,988 guests across 2,867 staterooms.
