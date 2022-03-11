Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas set sail from Florida on its maiden voyage this week in a tour around the Caribbean islands.

But on May 9 the gigantic vessel will dock in Mallorca on its first tour of the Mediterranean.

The world’s biggest cruise ship is set to dock in Palma this spring bringing 7,000 passengers to the island. Images from Royal Caribbean

Built in the French shipyards of Saint-Nazaire, the ship measures 362-metres in length and weighs a whopping 236,857 tonnes.

It boasts 20 different restaurants and even has a mini-golf course on board as well as a water park complete with splash slides,twin climbing walls and a ten story high zip wire.

Its 18 decks can accommodate up to 6,988 guests across 2,867 staterooms.

