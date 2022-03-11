SHE holds the title of the fourth oldest person in the world, and the third in Europe and this week, Maria Branyas reached the grand old age of 115.

She marked the occasion by blowing out candles on the birthday cake at the nursing home in Catañunya’s Girona where she has lived since her mid-nineties.

Born on March 4 in 1907, Maria has lived through two world wars, the Spanish Civil War and ensuing 36-year fascist dicatorship of General Francisco Franco, aswell as two global pandemics.

She lived through first the Spanish Flu and more than a century later she survived coronavirus, which she caught as the virus swept across Spain during the first wave in March 2020.

Photos of Maria blowing out her candles were were shared by the Santa Maria del Tura residential care home where she lives.

Ahir va ser un dia molt intens. Impossible respondre individualment. Vull donar les gràcies a tothom per haver compartit amb mi l’alegria dels 115 anys. Al cap i a la fi, la vida al costat de gent meravellosa és el regal més important. El que ens fa ser feliços és estar agraïts. pic.twitter.com/SjdjvMRzKo — Super Àvia Catalana (@MariaBranyas112) March 5, 2022

Em va entregar un ram de flors en nom de tot el personal. És discreta i senzilla, però amb una innegable empatia i dedicació. És l’Eva, la Directora. Vull donar les gràcies a ella i al seu equip, per fer més bonica i agradable la nostra vida en el petit món de la Residència. pic.twitter.com/7cYuZlHUBC — Super Àvia Catalana (@MariaBranyas112) March 6, 2022

“I want to thank everyone for having shared with me the joy of 115 years,” said Maria in a quote sent out to the media with the photos.

She is the mother of three children, eleven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

