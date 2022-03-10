NO decision was made on Thursday over when indoor mask-wearing rules will be relaxed in Spain.

Last weekend, Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, speculated that mandatory wearing would end ‘very soon’, as Covid-19 incidence rates continue to tumble.

A meeting hosted in Zaragoza between Health Minister, Carolina Darias, and her 17 regional counterparts did not even discuss the issue, contrary to earlier expectations.

No moves were made either over durations of quarantines and new testing regimes.

Madrid regional health minister, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, said:”The only reference to masks was that it would be discussed by national ministry experts ahead of debate at the Public Health Commission and the Interterritorial Council but no timescale was given.”

Ruiz Escudero said that with two months of falling Covid cases, a new approach has to be taken for analysis and decision-making which he has proposed to the Health Ministry but with little apparent success.

Thursday’s meeting did see the unanimous agreement on a new public health surveillance network.

It will facilitate the detection of any new Covid variants and monitor the effectiveness of vaccinations.

READ MORE: