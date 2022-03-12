FISHERMEN who netted a 12,000 year-old woolly mammoth tooth from the ocean floor as they dredged for crustaceans are to auction it and donate the proceeds to the humanitarian effort in Ukraine.

The team of fisherman have put the ancient fossil up for sale on the auction site eBay and have said proceeds will go to World Central Kitchen, the NGO started by Spain’s celebrity chef Jose Andres.

Mammoth tooth donated to raise money for chef Jose Andres to feed refugees in Ukraine . Picture from Sea Coast Online

When news of the invasion by Putin’s forces broke, Andres was among the first to travel to the Polish-Ukraine border with teams of volunteers to feed those fleeing Russian forces.

He has since moved inside Ukraine where his kitchens feed thousands of hungry people a day.

Tom Rider, one of the fishermen who made the rare find in his net while fishing off the coast of New Hampshire said: “I am a fisherman, but whenever you see families and children struggling in that kind of situation, you really try to be grateful for what you have and do what you can to help.”

The tooth weighs 3kg and is estimated to be at least 12,000 years old by experts at the University of New Hampshire. Bids have already reached $4,000.

