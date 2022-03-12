The picturesque Andalucian mountain village of Benahavis, with its charming winding streets and Moorish past, has long been known as ‘La sarten’ (frying-pan).

It is the gastronomy hotspot of the Marbella area, with some of the best restaurants in the region to be found here.

Indian Spice restaurant, which specialises in authentic Indian cuisine, and its sister restaurant, Lemon Grass, which serves an original Asian fusion-style menu, are two of these restaurants which should not be missed out on!

Indian Spice, in Benahavis

The inspiring menu at Indian Spice offers a tantalising range of traditional Indian dishes, including a superb choice of seafood, vegetarian, vegan and gluten- free and healthy options, all cooked with care by experienced Indian chefs using only the best organic spices and ingredients.

Try a traditional Tandoori or Biryani dish, or, perhaps a classic Tikka or Madras curry. Feeling brave or adventurous? Take a chance on their spicy Vindaloo- or their even spicier Phal, curries! Cool down, and combine your curry with a cocktail from their exclusive cocktail menu.

Lemon Grass restaurant, located just around the corner from its older sister, Indian Spice, is a refreshing feast for the senses, with its imaginative Asian- fusion menu.

Choose from their extensive Sushi menu, including a mouth- watering 44 piece platter- the ideal choice to share with a group of friends or family. Relax and enjoy a drink in the bar or on the outdoor terrace before dining.

Indian Spice and Lemon Grass restaurants, Benahavis

Choose from inspiring dishes such as Prawn Kadapi, or tuna tartare with Asian dressing, tempura, noodle-dishes or indulge in their delicious fillet steak-all cooked to perfection by top Thai fusion chef, Ken.

For more information and to check out their menus, go to: www.indianspicebenahavis.com and www.lemongrassbenahavis.com.

For reservations or inquiries, call Indian Spice on: +34 952 60 55. Call Lemon Grass on: +34 952 96 62 71 or WhatsApp on: +34 658 12 86 79. Email the restaurants on: info@indianspicebenahavis.com or at lemongrassbenahavis@gmail.com.