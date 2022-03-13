All in 1 café, bar and restaurant is about much more than its fine food and live music.

THE All in 1 Café with its warm, inviting atmosphere, top-notch food and live music events, is the number one restaurant- bar to be, in Benahavis.

It is much more than just a cafe, bar or restaurant, but a meeting-hub for family, friends and holidaymakers alike, in which to meet, socialise and relax.

You can be sure to be given a warm welcome and some delicious home-cooked food from this family run business, which has been established for more than 18 years.

All in 1 Café:The place to meet since 2004

Indulge in a sumptuous dish from their menu, curated by their celebrated head-chef, Pablo Castillo, with each and every dish freshly prepared and cooked using only the finest ingredients.

And you can kick- start your day with a healthy breakfast or a freshly- blended smoothie, or treat yourself to an indulgent full English breakfast.

No time to cook, or just not in the mood? Treat yourself to one of their aromatic curries, a home- baked pizza, or an All-in-1 rice or noodle bowl or perhaps their legendary Beef Paradise, for dinner.

It is much more than just a restaurant

Browse their menu online and find something to tickle your tastebuds on their extensive menu which includes a fragrant selection of Oriental dishes, pastas, pizzas, seafood, as well as a selection of steak, ribs and marinated chicken, all cooked on a charcoal grill for the most delicious flavours

The popular, three- course lunchtime set- menu, which runs from Monday to Friday, is an excellently- priced €10.90, and the perfect reason to treat yourself and a friend or colleague to lunch.

Their legendary Sunday roast, loved by locals, and served from 1pm (until it’s gone!) is a must-try, and comes with a complimentary glass of wine or beer for just €14.90.

The three- course lunchtime set- menu is priced €10.90

Head to the All in 1 Cafe every Friday from 9pm, and every Sunday from 3pm, for the best live music events. Relax and catch all the latest football games and sporting events live on their multiple on- premises screens while enjoying a leisurely dinner or drink.

Choose from their inspiring menu, and pick up a take- away for dinner for the perfect pick- me- up!

Go to www.allin1cafe.com for more information and to view menus. Call: +34 952 789 315 or +34 670 642 046 for reservations or to speak to one of the friendly staff. Email: allin1cafe@gmail.com. Dine-in or takeaway: Monday– Sunday from 9am to midnight.