It’s International Women’s Day this week and no better time to present our indefatigable digital editor Fiona Govan.

A journalist in Spain since 2006 when she moved to Madrid from London as correspondent for The Daily Telegraph and has a deep understanding for the country which she now calls home.

For eight years she reported for the British broadsheet on all the big stories, covering the economic crisis, political changes, Catalan independence, as well as the big crime stories, corruption scandals, two plane crashes and countless terrorist attacks perpetrated by ETA and jihadists.

She followed then Prime Minister David Cameron as he took three holidays in Spain, interviewed Equatorial Guinea’s dictator Teodoro Obiang at his palace in the central African country, travelled to Chile to report on the rescue of 33 miners trapped below ground and visited Cuba to report on the death of Fidel Castro.

Reporting in Iran.

She has also reported from Morocco, France, Greece, Poland and Iran and extensively covered the case of missing Madeleine McCann in Portugal where she was mistakenly identified by one report in the tabloid press as a ‘mystery woman’.

Page from the Daily Mirror picturing then suspect (now cleared) Robert Murat alongside Fiona outside a police station in the Algarve.

Career highlights include interviewing people as diverse as former rugby fly-half Johnny Wilkinson, Hollywood legends Brad Pitt and George Clooney as well as Michelin-starred chefs from across Spain.

Career highlight: Interviewing Jonny Wilkinson.

She also worked for France 24 reporting in front of the camera to an international audience before joining The Local Spain as editor in 2015 and then The Olive Press as online editor and Madrid correspondent in March, 2021.

A big part of her focus has been on the important issues that affect the expat community in Spain, especially as a result of Brexit as well as keeping abreast of tourism trends and exploring the wealth of travel, food and culture experiences Spain has to offer.

She remains committed to reliable informative news gathering from across Spain and growing the online readership.

Above all, she loves exploring Spain with her rescue dog Rufus.

