POLICE have launched a murder investigation after an unidentified man died at a popular chiringuito on the Costa del Sol.



Emergency services were called to the scene on La Malagueta promenade area, in Malaga capital on Saturday morning, March 12.



Officers responding to a call expressing ‘concern for a person’ then discovered the man’s bloody body at around 6.30am.



Forensic officers swarmed to the scene and locked down the pathway as they carried out enquiries.



Scene of crime cops said the man likely died from a severe stab wound but noted that an official autopsy will be carried out on Monday.



Police have now confirmed a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

