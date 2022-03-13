POLICE have rescued seven adults in a Malaga town as part of a crackdown on human trafficking.

Officers arrested 13 people for crimes including drugs and sexual exploitation as part of Operation Leon.

Investigations, which began in 2021, targeted a suspected brothel in the centre of Torre del Mar, Velez-Malaga, where apparently narcotics were also supplied to customers.

During the operation police presence was increased outside the house where suspected victims of sex trafficking were thought to be forced to work as long as 24 hours a day.

Officers later searched the suspected brothel and seven women were discovered inside in distressing conditions.

Police also uncovered cocaine, marijuana, viagra and €3,965 in cash inside the home. Surveillance cameras were also found in the raid, which police said the sick sex bosses would use to film their victims.

The cameras were discovered hidden behind lightbulbs or camouflaged by furniture.

Officers said bank accounts used by the network to launder more than €59,600 had been blocked.

A total of 13 people have been arrested and turned over to the judicial authority.

