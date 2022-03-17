THE final of the ECL, dubbed the champions league of cricket, takes place on Saturday.

The tournament is finally reaching its conclusion of 30 European nations battling it out at the Cartama Oval in Malaga.

England’s Tunbridge Wells, Northern Ireland’s Brigade, and Spain’s Pak I Care Badalona have all progressed through to the final knockout stage.

On Friday they will be joined by three more teams before competing in a knockout game to decide the finalists.

The winning team will be crowned the cricketing champions of Europe.

The tournament has seen a number of upsets, such as French side Dreux beating Tunbridge Wells whilst the games have reached millions of people throughout the world.

Throughout the tournament the ground has welcomed a number of schools to its venue with children taking up the chance of training sessions with top European coaches as well as sitting in on live commentary.

Tunbridge Wells are the hot favourites, and have had a stellar tournament so far, whilst their neighbours from Northern Ireland Brigade have steadily grown into the tournament.

Pak I Care Badalona have been the surprise of the competition, more than matching the Brits at their own game.

The tournament has caught the imagination of Spaniards and it is hoped that it will help inspire a new generation of cricket-lovers.

The games are fast paced, with only ten overs for each team, making scoring runs quickly vital and ensuring much more action than conventional cricket.

Rain forced the past two days of action to be called off, but perfect cricket conditions are expected for Saturday.

The final will start at 5pm and is completely free to watch down at the Cartama Oval.

