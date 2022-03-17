SPAIN’S government is mobilising over 15,000 police officers to crack down on violent pickets among striking truck drivers.

Protests this week have seen drivers block roads and set up pickets, which have led to violent scenes involving people who want to work

The national strike, over rising fuel prices, started on Monday and is not supported by unions or road haulage federations.

The government claims the strikers make up a minority of the country’s lorry drivers.

Speaking on Thursday, Transport Minister, Raquel Sanchez, said the protests have been organised by ‘a group of extremists with ties to far-right political groups bent on blackmailing this country’.

No evidence has been supplied to back up the claims, but she confirmed that extra police officers will target pickets and ensure supplies continue to be transported by non-strikers.

Dairy industry federation, Fenil, said on Thursday that supplies of goods needed to make dairy products has ‘been interrupted’ by the protests, as has distribution to retail chains.

There are other reports from parts of Spain that supplies of fresh produce like fruit and vegetables has also been hit.

Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has pledged that the government will pass measures on March 29 to reduce rising energy prices to cut the inflation rate, already at its highest in close to 36 years.

