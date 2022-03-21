A MAN has tragically died in a fire in Spain’s Jaen.

Emergency services were scrambled to Calle Las Cumbres at around 9.55pm on Saturday after a blaze ripped through a house.

Fire crews fought against the blaze, however, sadly a 64-year-old man could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage and police have launched a joint investigation with the fire department.

A spokesperson from the police confirmed that a man had lost his life and the ground floor of the property was entirely destroyed. The upper floor has severe smoke damage.

READ ALSO: