A man drowned after trying to save his dog at a Costa Brava beach in Catalunya.

The owner, 46, responded fatally on Sunday while walking along Fenals beach on the Lloret de Mar.

The dog went into the water during a storm that produced strong waves

The man followed his pet into the sea but was swept away by the current and drowned.

The dog, on the other hand, survived.

The victim’s partner called emergency services at 9.15 pm who deployed a drone to try to find him.

His body washed ashore and 45 minutes of attempts to resuscitate him failed.

It’s the first drowning of the year on a Girona Province beach.

Authorities emphasised the importance of staying clear of the seashore during inclement weather.

