TORRENTIAL downpours and strong winds have caused flooding and other problems in the Valencia area.

A yellow warning alert for bad weather has been put in place for the region until Friday.

Emergency services experienced a busy Monday and Tuesday of fallen trees and poles, along with blocked roads and rescues.

The Magro river overflowed in Algemesi and Guadassuar; the Palencia river in Sangunt; the Belcaire river in Moncofa; and the Barranc del Carraixet in Alboraira, where 15 people had to be evacuated.

Two people in a truck were rescued in the nick of time by Torrent firefighters on Monday evening.

The vehicle was engulfed by water along the Camino Mas de Jutge at Quart de Poblet.

RESCUE CLOSE-UP(Valencia Bombers image)

The occupants were removed via the windows and put on a rescue boat.

Minutes later, the current took down the truck.

Other vehicle rescues had to be performed across the area as motorists were caught out by the floods.

On Tuesday, a Sagunto resident was rescued after being trapped in his home by the overflowing Palancia river.

SAGUNTO RESCUE TEAM(Valencia Bombers image)

A helicopter was mobilised as a precaution but the home owner was rescued by boat.

MORE VALENCIA NEWS: