GUNFIRE claimed the life of a man outside a Jaen funeral home as a family was mourning a relative killed in a fire over the weekend in the city.

Police believe the disturbance broke out between the deceased’s family and his widow’s relatives, thought to be from rival gangs.

We previously reported that a 64-year-old man died after a blaze broke out at his home on Calle Las Cumbres on Saturday and his funeral took place the following day.

At around 4pm on Sunday, police received reports of gunshots fired outside the San Fernando cemetery in the Tomillo neighborhood.

Responding officers found a 33-year-old victim at the scene who had been shot in the abdomen.

He was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries but tragically died on Monday morning.

Both the victim and the suspect were attending the funeral and police said the shooter was related to the wife of the fire victim.

Officers arrested the 40-year-old suspect after he fled from the funeral home in the direction of the Granada highway.

Police cuffed him in a rest area where the El Oasis hotel is located.

It comes after the 59-year-old widow was arrested by cops shortly after the fatal blaze claimed her husband’s life.

The woman is being investigated in connection with murder, as confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA).

However, following her statement before the Investigating Court Number 3 of the capital of Jaen on Monday, the woman has been released on bail.

Police confirmed that the autopsy performed following the house fire showed that the man suffered from no signs of violence and that his death had been caused by smoke inhalation.

However, detectives continue to investigate the cause of the blaze and have not yet ruled out wilful fire raising.

