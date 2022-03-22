A HOUSE in Spain’s Ubeda has been badly damaged by a fire that left one person needing medical treatment.

Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze on Calle Huertos around 8pm on Sunday.

The fire broke out at the property located in the town of Donadio.

Fire engines were dispatched to the scene and were able to bring the fire under control.

Sadly a man was injured as a result of the fire and he was rushed to San Juan de la Cruz Hospital where he was treated for burns.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

