MALAGA is back under alert for severe weather conditions.

As of yesterday, Tuesday March 22, the Spanish Met office, AEMET, placed Malaga province, specifically the Costa del Sol, Valle del Guadalhorce and Axarquia areas under yellow alert for sea swells up to four metres and damaging winds.

Then as of midnight this Wednesday, March 23, until 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday, AEMET has upgraded the weather warning to orange alert, in place due to torrential rain forecast in the Serrania de Ronda, Costa del Sol and Valle del Guadalhorce areas, with up to 80mm falling in 12 hours predicted.

23/03 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Andalucía. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/dF0CCB8ckK https://t.co/Hu0miOTSyC — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) March 22, 2022

The remainder of the province will be on a yellow alert for heavy rain that could leave up to 20mm in one hour and up to 60mm in 12 hours. The yellow warning for coastal phenomena will also be maintained in Axarquia, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce.

Furthermore, according to weather expert according to Jose Luis Escudero in his blog Tormentas y Rayos, an isolated cold storm, expected in the Gulf of Cadiz this Thursday, could once again favour the arrival of another calima (sand and dust from the Sahara) in Andalucia and, with it, the pesky ‘muddy’ rain that affected a large part of Spain last week.

Temperatures in general are expected to remain unchanged, with perhaps a slight rise in the south and inland peninsular and slight decreases in the northeast and Balearic Islands, with frost expected in the Pyrenees.

