2 bedroom Flat for sale in Valencia city - € 179,000

Flat Valencia, Valencia 2 beds 1 baths € 179,000

Cabanyal Estate sells this beautiful property in La Creu del Grau, located on Calle Islas Canarias next to Avenida del Puerto. This spacious and bright corner flat has been completely refurbished. The property is ready to move into. The 109m2 flat is distributed in a very spacious and bright living-dining room, a large open and fully equipped kitchen with access to a balcony, a complete bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The master bedroom has a large dressing room and access to a balcony. With the possibility of building a second bathroom. With air conditioning splits in the living room and in the… See full property details