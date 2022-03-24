A Valencia Province delivery worker who stole €10,000 of goods has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The man, 40, from Beneixida, has been charged with misappropriation.

The delivery company employee started stealing in early November.

Guardia Civil officers from Xativa discovered that packages never reached their destination in five deliveries that the thief undertook.

Some of the items were just pilfered from the warehouse with no supporting documentation.

The stolen goods included 14 laptops; a high-end bicycle; an electric scooter; and a large television.

His boss rumbled what he was up to in February and reported him to the Guardia.

Evidence was uncovered to confirm that during his work hours, he unloaded the packages at his address and kept them.

His case will be handled by an Alzira court.

