3 bedroom Villa for sale in Polop with pool - € 298,500

Villa Polop, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 298,500

A new development of villas located in Polop, at the foot of Ponoig Mountain in North costa Blanca. Within a short drive local there are commercial centres and supermarkets. Benidorm is approx 12km away where you will find beautiful beaches, restaurants, bars, theme parks and many more shopping centres. The villas are built in tiers on the hillside, allowing each villa to enjoy beautiful sea and mountain views. Available properties include detached villas in 3 models: 2 bedroom villas on 1 level, 2 storey villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms. The properties have open plan living and… See full property details