WEATHER warnings have been issued in parts of Andalucia due to intense storms, with strong waves and damaging winds forecast in Cadiz, Almeria, Granada and Malaga.

According to Spanish weather agency AEMET, the orange warning for blustery wind and strong waves will be in place tomorrow, Monday, March 28, in Cadiz from 6am until 6pm, when it will then be reduced to a yellow alert.

Meanwhile a yellow weather warning will be in place from dawn in the provinces of Almeria, Granada and Malaga.

Force 7 winds are forecast along the coast of Granada, as well as in the western area and Almeria capital, with prevailing winds from the west will be the cause of the atmospheric instability expected across much of southern Spain tomorrow.

27/03 14:54 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en Andalucía. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 14:54 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/dF0CCB8ckK https://t.co/rhuQ2g27he — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) March 27, 2022

Conditions in Almeria and Granada are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming.

Cadiz is expecting winds of over 80km, with force 8 gails expected to intensify to 9 west of Tarifa and south of Trafalgar

As of tomorrow, cloudy skies are expected across the whole of Andalucia, with light rainfall forecast for Malaga, Granada and Cadiz.

AEMET has also forecast that there will be cloudy intervals, with a predominance of cloudy or overcast skies for most of the week in Andalucia, with the average temperature predicted to hit the 15 degree mark.

READ MORE: