XABIA International College is excited to have been featured as one of the top schools in Spain by La Razon, in an education special edition including 18 schools in Spain.

“Our efforts to offer our families top quality education combined with small classes and strong family culture are ongoing, and we are extremely proud of the achievements of our students and the College as a whole.”

Xabia International College is the only international school in Javea for students from two to 18 years old.

The school was founded in 1994 to provide a quality education based on the English National Curriculum combined with the Spanish Educational System, within an international environment.

The school comprises Foundation, Primary and Secondary sections, situated across three sites in Javea, offering continuity of education from Nursery to University.

With a staff to student ratio of one to six, the number of students per class will never exceed 20 and this is reduced as the student progresses.

In Sixth Form, classes can be as small as four students, which is an excellent opportunity for students who are a little older and have more pressure.

The philosophy of the school is to build and nurture strong relationships at all stages of education. Trust and understanding are fundamental to our community.

It means that the child trusts that the teacher will provide them with the tools, information and support they need to meet their requirements as a student. The teacher must cultivate that trust with the child and those relationships are key.

“The future is very exciting at XIC! We are in a situation where we are never standing still, our focus is on innovation and how to be better every day,” said a spokesperson.

