MALAGA stands with the people of Ukraine and is showing solidarity in sending over 20,000 kilos of aid to Ukraine and opening the doors for refugees seeking sanctuary.

The solidarity of Malaga has been praised by the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, who has, this Sunday March 27, thanked the ‘more than 500 families in the province of Malaga for their willingness to take in Ukrainian refugees’.

He also highlighted the solidarity of the province in rounding up over 20,000 kilograms of aid, including food and critical medical supplies that will leave later today for Poland.

“These figures are really encouraging and demonstrate the broad and generous heart of the people of Malaga,” he said.

“We must maintain this spirit of solidarity for as long as this situation lasts”, de la Torre added.

There are currently four government run facilities, including ‘La Termica’ and ‘La Noria,’ both in Malaga City, that have adapted to accommodate and attend to Ukrainian refugees before the refugees are assigned a host family.

