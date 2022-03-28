THE romantic bolthole where Hollywood superstar J Lo hid out with actor heart-throb Ben Affleck in Gran Canaria is up for a sale with a whopping price tag of €4 million.

The singer-actor stayed in the ‘palacete’ for a week while on location in the Canary Island to film The Mother – a Netflix production in collaboration with Canary Islands-based Sur Film, directed by New Zealander Niki Caro.

The building dates back to 1900, but has been completely restored and served as a refuge for Lopez and her boyfriend Affleck during filming earlier in March.

The pair, who were famously dubbed as ‘Bennifer’, have resumed their relationship nearly two decades after they first got together.

The 1,340-square-metre detached house, located in the historic centre of Las Palmas, is distributed over three levels according to the listing on property portal Idealista.

The entrance hall leads to the central courtyard of the house, typical of the 19th century constructions in the Canary Islands.

Around it are distributed an open plan kitchen and a living room.

On the first floor there are four double bedrooms en suite, most of them with dressing rooms.

The master bedroom has access to a 100 square metre terrace.

An interior panoramic lift connects all floors.

There is also a wine cellar and an outdoor chill-out patio with garden.

