3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Alhama de Granada - € 89,000

Townhouse Alhama de Granada, Granada 3 beds 1 baths € 89,000

Ruiz & Singl presents this fabulous house full of history located in the monumental area of Alhama de Granada. We are facing a house with details as impressive as the original stone arch in the entrance hall and a cellar (basement) under it, this, excavated in the stone itself known as pit where the whole house sits. All this in an excellent state of conservation and ready to start enjoying it. The rest is distributed as follows: The main floor has an entrance hall with a small toilet, two small storage rooms followed by a room in semi original condition and which gives direct access to… See full property details