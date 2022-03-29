STORMS that have battered the Costa del Sol in recent days have caused an estimated €670,000 of damage to beaches in Marbella alone.

The council has estimated the whopping repair bill and is rushing to complete the clear up before the busy Easter holidays.

Tourists usually flock to the popular beach town during Semana Santa and the holiday week is hugely important for the local economy.

Diego Lopez, councillor for public works said repairs need to be made across all Marbella’s beaches including Casablanca, La Fontanilla, El Faro, La Venus, San Pedro Alcantara and Nueva Andalucía.

Llevamos varios días intensos con múltiples salidas provocadas por el temporal de viento y tormenta ? #Marbella #Sol #bomberos #emergencias pic.twitter.com/20JKUNgA4s — Ricardo Martín ? (@RicardoBonela) March 25, 2022

“Our beaches and seafront have been heavily damaged by the storm,” said Lopez in a press conference.

Authorities confirmed that around 7,000 metres of electrical circuits have been damaged and some 10,000 meters of paving along the seafront had suffered damage due to the high waves.

?? El @Ayto_Marbella responde de manera inmediata al último temporal y comienza a reparar los desperfectos causados en el Paseo Marítimo para restablecer la seguridad de forma urgente ? https://t.co/vlY2kohkDp #Marbella pic.twitter.com/6a82imvRag — Ayto. Marbella (@Ayto_Marbella) March 22, 2022

At least 12 public toilet blocks and changing rooms, situated along the beachfronts will also have to be repaired.

Replacement sand needs to be brought it to boost the coverage on the beaches.

Lopez said that although great efforts were being made to have the resort ready by Easter, Spain’s transport strike would likely cause problems with deliveries of materials.

