SCHELLHAMMER is a unique business school that offers a first class education.

Established in 2009 by Dr. Eduard Schellhammer the renowned Swiss psychologist, educationalist and bestselling author, Schellhammer Business School is set in the gated estate of Valle Romano surrounded by nature, mountain views, and within easy reach of the lively towns of Estepona, Puerto Banus and Marbella.

This unique business school is the first in southern Spain to offer a unique program of Swiss quality undergraduate and postgraduate – Foundation, Bachelor and Master of Arts degree level education in Business, Marketing, Hospitality as well as Psychology, Humanities and International Relations all exclusively taught in English.

Accredited by the UK based agency ASIC all programs are delivered either through blended hybrid learning – face-to-face on campus or virtually – as well as through the ATHE certified online platform.

The business school ethos of diversity, strong focus on personal as well as academic development and emphasis on human values has attracted students from all 5 continents and over 120 countries making it a truly global endeavor.

Schellhammer Business School offers a hollistic approach to learning. Photo: Schellhammer Business School.

This educational package includes the option to live on campus in high quality four-star accommodation – two bedroom, two bath apartments, which can be shared exclusively with other students at very competitive prices.

“We offer a holistic approach to education by providing students with all the personal and commercial tools, knowledge, skills and insight to realize their potential and go forth to create enterprises that positively contribute to their respective societies” stated the Dean, Evangelos Zographos.

The hundreds of graduates so far from Schellhammer Business School have gone on to work for corporations, pursue their own entrepreneurial businesses, while others have joined the family business and continue the legacy of businesses started by their parents or even grandparents.

Whilst others have chosen to continue their education by enrolling in European (London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Sweden to date) or USA (New York, California, Florida and South Carolina to date) based institutions.

If you are searching for a higher education institution with focus and commitment to delivering quality education look no further than Schellhammer Business School.

Check out the website HERE

Schellhammer Business School

Calle Flaminio 2

Urbanizacion Valle Romano

29680 Estepona

Contact us via Telephone: 952.907.892

Contact us via WhatsApp: 659.314.958