FOO FIGHTERS have cancelled their 2022 tour following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

It means the band will no longer be playing two planned gigs in Madrid and one in Valencia.

Emergency services were called to a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia after Hawkins complained of chest pains whilst on tour with the band last weekend.

They found him unresponsive upon arrival and administered CPR, but were unable to revive him.

A statement released by the band said: “It is with great sadness that the Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all our tour dates due to the shocking loss of our brother, Taylor Hawkins. We are sorry and share the disappointment of not seeing each other as planned. Instead, let’s take this moment to heal, to draw closer to our loved ones, and to cherish all the music and memories we’ve built together.”

Taylor Hawkins was was the touring drummer for Sass Jordan and for Alanis Morissette before joining Foo Fighters in 1997.

Photo: Wikipedia.

The band also announced that anyone with tickets will be automatically refunded.

The promoters of the gigs in Spain, Live Nation, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce that the Foo Fighters concerts in Valencia and Madrid are cancelled.”

Hawkins, 50, joined the band in 1997 and went on to record eight studio albums with the band.

A toxicology report found at least ten substances in his body, including opioids and cannabis, though the cause of death has not yet been established.

