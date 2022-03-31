PERSONAL data of 1.3 million Iberdrola customers were hacked in a cyberattack on March 15 according to the El Pais newspaper.

The criminals seized information from the energy provider’s customer database including names, log-in IDs, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

The firm says that financial data like bank or credit card details were not accessed.

Iberdrola added that the breach was rectified on the same day.

It’s the latest in a series of recent cyber assaults that have included websites of the Congress of Deputies and rail operator Renfe.

Iberdrola have filed a report to Spain’s Data Protection Agency and the Policia Nacional’s Cyber Crimes division.

The energy provider has warned customers to ‘be especially attentive to electronic communications and any unusual activity that may be linked to their personal data in the coming weeks.”

That includes being careful over unexpected emails or mobile phone calls or texts ‘that do not have a clear identification of the sender’ and that ask for ‘private details like account numbers’.

Iberdrola also advises people not to open any internet links sent from unknown senders and to contact phone service providers if any suspicious contact is made.

READ MORE: