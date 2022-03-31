A British man has been arrested by the Policia Nacional for stealing 21 brass taps from a building formerly used by a Valencia hospital.
The Brit, 29, who police said was living illegally in Spain, struck at 2.30 am on Wednesday morning.
He scrambled up a metal pipe to enter through a window of the ex-La Fe Hospital premises on Avenida de Campanar, next to the hospital’s new Emergency Unit.
Security guards monitoring surveillance cameras spotted him inside when he was using a flashlight.
The guards called the police and went inside to apprehend the thief.
Police officers arrived and seized the robber’s bag containing 21 brass taps stolen from rooms around the building.
A backpack contained an array of gear to help him in his criminal endeavours including two pliers, three screwdrivers, three saw blades, and a wrench.
The Policia Nacional arrested the Brit for committing a robbery with force and said that he had a record for similar crimes.
