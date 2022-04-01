PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez has said that the total of Ukraine refugees in Spain will reach 70,000 ‘in a few days’.

Sanchez was speaking during a visit on Thursday to a refugee reception centre at Alicante’s Ciudad de la Luz.

He stated that around 30,000 Ukrainians who fled after Russia’s invasion in late February, already have temporary EU protection status in Spain.

The Alicante reception centre along with facilities in Barcelona, Madrid, and Malaga process documentation for the new arrivals and offer advice and care with the help of organisations like the Cruz Roja.

Pedro Sanchez said “The forecasts are that we will soon reach 70,000 refugees in our country, which is a high number and proportional to the magnitude of the humanitarian crisis that Ukraine and Europe is suffering,”

“These people have fled from horror and the only thing they want is to live in peace, “ Sanchez added.

Referring to the economic and social consequences of the Russian invasion, Sanchez said it is a ‘costly war for everyone’ due to the ‘rise in prices’ allied to the ‘suffering’ of the Ukrainian people.

