3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Oliva with pool - € 310,200

Apartment Oliva, Valencia 3 beds 2 baths € 310,200

We would like present to you a new residential complex «Sevilla 7» from Promotora, a company with extensive experience in the design, construction and sale of high quality homes. «Sevilla 7» is a place where you can enjoy the endless quality services offered by Oliva Nova Beach Golf Resort. The residential complex is located between the most beautiful cities of Oliva and Denia, the province of Valencia. We are offering residential complex «Sevilla 7» — exclusive apartments in Oliva Nova with a beautiful garden and a swimming pool. The complex also has beautiful public areas for sports…