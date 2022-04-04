DESPITE recent rains, the water reservoir at La Viñuela, which supplies the Axarquia region, continues in a state of ‘exceptional drought.’

The transfer of resources aims to alleviate the state of ‘exceptional drought’ in the Axarquia region due to the low level of La Viñuela reservoir, currently at 16% of its capacity, having gained only 4 Hm3 after the recent rains.

As of today, Monday April 4, water from the Western Costa del Sol will be transferred to the Axarquia region for human consumption.

The Junta’s drought management committee has authorised the transfer of 100 litres per second and will guarantee the Axarquia region water resources needed by its 208,000 inhabitants over the next few months.

Last Tuesday, the Governing Council approved the extension of the drought decree, which includes the mobilisation of €141.5 million for hydraulic works and other emergency measures to support the agricultural and fishing sectors in the region including the agricultural sector of the Axarquia which is a key driver in the economy and employment of the area.

