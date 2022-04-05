ORIHUELA officially has Spain’s safest roads, after recognition by the Congress of Deputies.

Its president, Juan José Matarí Saez, revealed the news to city mayor Emilio Bascuñana, at the Road Safety Commission on Monday 4.

Bascuñana immediately acknowledged the chief of Orihuela Local Police, José María Pomares, for his contribution in getting Spain’s highest road safety index.

RECOGNITION: Mayor Bascuñana recieves safety accolade from the Congress of Deputies

As well magnanimously recognising many other council departments, he also highlighted the efforts that have gone into introducing cycle lanes and improving public transport between Orihuela and Orihuela Costa.

But the mayor admitted: “There is still a lot to do.”

Interestingly, he considers that social awareness is essential for everyone to take road safety seriously, commenting: “The best way is to do it from a young age with the courses taught by the Local Police Road Safety Unit.”

Bascuñana also made reference to the great need for improvements on existing roads, like the third lane mooted for the A7.

He also made a veiled reference to the potential removal of tolls on the AP7 to relieve pressure on the congested N-332.

The attention needed on sections of the CN-340, the CV-95 and the CV-91 didn’t go unrecognised, either.

