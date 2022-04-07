SPAIN’S state rail operator Renfe has announced it will put on extra trains to cope with the surge in bookings over Easter week.

Between Friday, April 8 and Monday, April 18, the company will add an extra 79,569 seats across the most popular routes on its Ave, Avlo and Euromed services.

It will mean more than 2million passengers will travel by train over Semana Santa and signals a return to the sort of tourist numbers not seen since before the start of the pandemic.

Renfe said it will add an extra 50 trains with a double capacity to satisfy the high demand of passengers during Easter.

It estimates that the busiest travel days will be Wednesday, Sunday and Monday of the Easter weekend.

Seats on the train between Madrid and Cadiz for both Friday April 8 and Saturday April 9 have been sold out for weeks.

Passengers have been complaining that Renfe is only putting on three extra trains on this route instead of the five it used to put on during Semana Santa before the pandemic hit.

The most popular routes for next week are Madrid-Cadiz, Madrid-Sevilla and Madrid- Malaga, according to a statement from Renfe.

The company has also confirmed that they will increase the number of trains on other non-high speed routes.

