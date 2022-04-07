IN a move that will frustrate those unvaccinated British travellers who hoped to visit Spain over Easter, authorities have clarified the rules of entry, reversing an earlier announcement that a negative test would be accepted instead of proof of vaccination.

On Wednesday morning the Spanish tourist board in London published a tweet announcing an update to the travel rules.

It said Spain had opened up to all UK travellers as long as they could provide either a valid Covid vaccination certificate, proof of recovery or a negative pre-departure test.

But by the evening it had been deleted and authorities admitted it had been an error of interpretation of the official state bulletin, a document that is notoriously difficult to comprehend.

The error may have caused people to book a last minute trip in the belief that the restrictions for unvaccinated travellers had been dropped.

*IMPORTANT #SPAIN UPDATE* another official update from @Spain_inUK clarifying an error on their part, unvaccinated travellers are NOT permitted entry even with test, they are in the process of updating their comms ? Spectacular blunder, just madness ?https://t.co/TOAbqORttT — Julia Lo Bue-Said (@jlo_said) April 6, 2022 Within hours the Spanish Tourist Office in London issued an an apology and a clarification.

“The Spanish Tourist Office in the UK issued a statement on the 6 April which was incorrect,” read the apology issued on Wednesday evening.

“The statement said that from 6 April, non-vaccinated UK passengers can now enter Spain with proof of a negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of diagnostic recovery and without the need to be double vaccinated. This was misinterpreted and is not correct. UK travellers aged 12 and above are still required to show proof of being fully-vaccinated or a certificate of recovery. There is an exception for those aged 12 to 17 (inclusive) who can show a negative COVID test (PCR of similar) taken within 72 hours of arrival.”

Pedro Medina, deputy director of the Spanish tourist office in the UK said: “We apologise unreservedly for the miscommunication earlier today which was due to a misunderstanding of the new entry requirements.”

Instead the requirements still mean that UK travellers aged 12 and above are still required to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a certificate of recovery (dated no more than 180 days previously).

The only exception is for those aged 12 to 17 (inclusive) who can show a negative Covid test (PCR or similar) taken within the 72 hours before arriving in Spain.

For vaccinated travellers, the Spanish tourist office said “If more than 270 days have passed since the final dose, certification of a booster vaccination is also required, except for teenagers aged 12 to 17 inclusive.”

The one rule that has changed is that children under 12 and those travelling to Spain with an NHS Covid travel pass no longer need to complete Spain’s health control form prior to arrival.

