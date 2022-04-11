A 14-year-old British girl was sexually assaulted last Thursday while on holiday with her parents in Callela on the Costa del Maresme- 50 kilometres south of Barcelona.

CALELLA

A man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

An Arenys de Mar judge remanded him into custody following a court appearance last Friday.

There has been reporting that the detained man is British but there has been no confirmation.

Reports also vary on what happened.

Some media outlets said the victim was inappropriately touched by the adult while other reports say that she was raped.

The girl was taken to Sant Jaume Hospital in Callela for a medical examination.

