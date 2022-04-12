A Policia Nacional officer, who worked as a stripper at Ibiza erotic parties, has been arrested over a sex assault.

A young woman complained she was sexually abused by the officer, said to be in his 50s, in the Ibiza City police station cells on April 6.

An investigation, including a review of security camera footage, led to the man’s arrest.

He was bailed after a court appearance, pending further inquiries.

The officer, with over 20 years in the Policia Nacional, is still working prior to a judicial investigation and a possible second suspension in less than a year.

The agent was disciplined last June for damaging the image of the police force by advertising himself online as a stripper available for erotic parties on Ibiza.

He photographed himself in an erotic pose and was suspended for 80 days.

A complaint was lodged in 2018 and dismissed about a provocative photo featuring the officer in ‘stripper mode’ with a minor.