HomeCareontheWeb are growing from strength to strength.

Expertly weathering the pandemic under the new management team of Christine Trainor, Jenna Bland and Courtney Trainor, the coast’s leading property management company are ready to lift the company to new heights.

Christine says, “Our new team is raring to go. The pandemic is over and homeowners are keen to ensure their properties are up to rental-ready standard.”

Photo: HomeCareontheWeb

Founders Tony and Gill started the company with a mission of caring for properties as if they were their own, growing it in size to become one of the leading property companies on the Costa del Sol.

Christine joined their team in 2008 initially as financial controller before becoming general manager.

Jenna has been an integral part of the management team since 2011 as operations manager, whilst Courtney has been a seasonal employee of the company for many years, recently taking up her new role as sales and marketing manager.

Jenna says: “Our offices in La Cala de Mijas cover the Costa del Sol from Malaga to Sotogrande. We have a friendly and professional team providing prestige property services to holiday homeowners and tenants.”

Courtney says: “Our rental team will find you long-term or holiday rentals to help maximise your property’s income potential, whilst handling the entire rentals process on your behalf.”

The company’s holiday rentals website features a simple-to-use ‘browse, book and pay’ system so holidaymakers can easily find their perfect holiday home while the long-term rental team helps tenants find their dream home.

Overall HomeCareontheWeb provides…

property care services including regular inspections and on-line reports

automatic cleaning and laundry

in-house maintenance team

out-of-hours emergency service

calendar facilities for planning holiday visits

financial statements and credit card payment system

rentals management

holiday rental accommodation

long-term rental accommodation

HomeCareontheWeb also provides a free advice service, so if you need any help or guidance, call them on (+34) 952 83 95 95, or visit their website at www.homecareontheweb.com.