WINDS gusting up to 100 kilometres per hour have forced the Granada ski resort to close for several hours this Monday, April 11.

Following procedure, the resort has refunded the ski passes purchased for the day.

The winds gusting to almost hurricane-force came after a favourable Sunday on the slopes which saw skiers enjoy more than 80 kilometres of skiable slopes, as well as various activities, such as those in the Mirlo Blanco complex.

For the rest of the Easter break, the quality of the snow is expected to be spring powder, with a snow thickness of between 40 centimetres and two metres of snow.

Hotel occupancy in the resort has seen an increase since the last snowfall and is over 70% capacity for the first part of the public holidays, from April 9 to 13.

A total of 23 Spanish ski resorts opened this last weekend, the first of Easter, with 761 skiable kilometres on offer.

According to the snow report from the Tourist Association of Ski and Mountain Resorts (Atudem), the resort with the most snow is the Baqueira Beret ski resort in Lleida, with 160 kilometres of skiable slopes reaching a depth of 1.95 meters of snow, and at the Formigal-Panticosa ski resort in Huesca, which has 109 kilometers of skiable area and a maximum snow thickness of 1.90 metres.

Followed by Sierra Nevada (Granada) with 82 kilometres, Astun-Candanchu (Huesca) with 79, Masella (Girona) with 56, Cerler (Huesca) with 44 and La Molina (Girona) with 40.

