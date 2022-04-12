BARCELONA, Malaga, Alicante and Palma are the most popular Easter destinations in Spain, according to new research, but not all nationalities favour the same cities.

Jetcost, a travel metasearch engine for finding flights, hotels and car hire claims that the Catalan capital is the most searched for city by French, Italian and Portuguese tourists.

Alicante is preferred by Brits, while Germans choose Palma, the capital of Mallorca in Spain’s Balearic Islands.

Malaga is the most popular destination among those travelling from the Netherlands.

However, for Spaniards taking an Easter break within Spain, a visit to the capital Madrid is the most popular destination during Semana Santa according to the research.

Holy Week before the pandemic, Sevilla. Photo: Cordon Press

Spain’s high vaccination rate combined with a sharp decline in infections have helped make Spain the most sought after holiday destination ahead of Italy and Portugal this Easter.

The most popular long haul destination is New York.

According to Jetcost, flight searches have increased by 150%, while hotel searches have increased by 210% in the first three months of this year.

In fact, searches for Easter are already at similar levels to 2019.

