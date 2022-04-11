PACKING for a holiday on the sunshine isle of Mallorca is pretty straightforward. Swimsuit? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Gigantic blow-up pink penis? Check.

A pair of tourists arriving at Palma airport for the start of an Easter break provoked much merriment when they inadvertently walked into the background of a live news bulletin carrying the unusual piece of luggage.

While the journalist, Lluis Mestres, reported on the huge numbers of tourists expected to fly in to Palma at the start of Semana Santa, the two women could be seen emerging through the arrivals gate with one casually carrying the pink plastic phallus under her arm.

The image was broadcast on the busy lunchtime slot of the Telediario news programme on Spain’s state broadcaster TVE.

It seems likely that the two women were part of a hen party travelling to Mallorca but their identities have not been established.

The video clip was shared on social media where it clocked up 50,000 views on Twitter alone.

Un pene gigante se cuela en el Telediario de Ana Blanco en TVE ? pic.twitter.com/BqU9NMek3w — Televisivos (@televisivos) April 9, 2022

