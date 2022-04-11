A €4.6 million construction tender has been advertised for Benidorm’s new Rincon de Loix health centre.

The new facility will replace the current two-floor clinic on Avenida Juan Fuster Zaragoza.

Valencia’s Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said: “The construction of this building will mean not just a physical expansion for healthcare areas, which will allow us to increase resources, but also to improve the service for Benidorm residents.”

The new centre will be built on Avenida Zamora on land donated by Benidorm City Council.

INDOOR IMPRESSION(GVA Sanitat image)

The tender announcement follows February’s award of a €47 million contract to double the size of the area’s Marina Baixa Hospital in neighbouring Villajoyosa.

Benidorm’s new Rincon de Loix centre will have three floors, and will also be home to an ambulance base.

19 family medicine and nursing consultation rooms will be based on the first floor, in addition to work and changing areas for health staff.

Once the building contract is awarded and finalised, construction work is expected to run for a maximum period of 16 months.

MORE BENIDORM NEWS: