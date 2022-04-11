A FIRE ravaged the home of Miguel Herran, the star of popular Netflix show Money Heist, forcing the actor to jump out of his bedroom window to escape on Friday morning.

The Spanish actor shared news of the blaze with a post on Instagram in which he was seen distraught and in tears.

The 25-year-old from Malaga woke up in the middle of the night to the roar of flames ripping through his home in Avila, about 1.5 hours drive from northwest of Madrid in the region of Castilla y Leon.

Miguel Herran escaped from the fire unharmed.

Photo: Creative commons licence.

Firefighters arrived at the scene very quickly but were too late to spare most of the home.

The ceilings in both the kitchen and living room fell through and most of his possessions were burnt to a crisp.

Herran said: “Thanks to everyone, especially the Avila firefighters and the security of my urbanization. The losses have been material… and as a good friend of mine says, these are first world problems.”

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

The star is most famous for featuring in Money Heist – Casa de Papel in Spanish – the Netflix drama which sees a group of outlaws attempt to rob the Royal Mint of Spain and was the second most watched non-English language drama by Netflix viewing figures, surpassed only by Squid Game.

