WHILE the 110,00 Ukrainians who have found refuge in Spain will be relieved to be here, one man won’t after he was extradited from the war-torn country to face attempted murder charges in Madrid.

Spanish police made the long trip to the Polish border to pick up the Georgian man after the Ukrainian high court ordered his extradition.

He was then bundled onto a plane and flown to Madrid to face justice on money laundering and attempted murder charges.

Policia Nacional image

Police say that the man, identified only by the initials KS, was between 2008 and 2010 in charge of laundering a Georgian gang’s illicit gains.

He is also accused of ordering the murder of a member of a reival gang.

After an international arrest warrant was issued by Spain, KS was arrested in March 2020 by the Ukrainian authorities. He has been held in detention until his extradition was finally approved last month.

Despite the war in Ukraine, Interpol arranged for the extradition to go ahead, with Polish authorities helping in the transfer of the suspect.

READ MORE: