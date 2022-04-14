PUBLIC PRESSURE groups and political parties are being invited by Sueña Torrevieja to join together in a bid to ban a building project by Torrevieja’s marina.

The local political formation has announced that it is reaching out to everyone that has also rejected the 26-storey tower blocks.

The Olive Press reported on April 10 that the incumbent council had dismissed the accusations that they had steamrollered the project through, despite environmental reports being highly critical of the build.

CRITICAL: Pablo Semper (left) accuses Torrevieja Mayor, Eduardo Dolón (right) of being “grotesque and disobedient”

If the build is rejected, it is reported that Torrevieja Council will have to pay the Baraka Group millions of euros in compensation.

If the build goes ahead, dozens of trees will be at risk and a much-loved park in a coastal city will be lost.

Pablo Samper, Sueña Torrevieja spokesman blasted, “after the grotesque and disobedient attitude of the mayor of Torrevieja (Eduardo Dolón) and by ignoring the warnings made, we believe that the time has come when the people of Torrevieja publicly express their rejection of this urban aberration.”

He further insisted that the mayor of and his PP government are “Anti-Torrevieja”, by “allowing part of its history and landscape destroyed.”

He concluded by stating, “we have an obligation to defend Torrevieja from any action that destroys the essence of our city and threatens a green space like Doña Sinforosa – we will join with all groups, political parties and citizens to show publicly through mobilizations our profound rejection of the construction of the towers.”

READ MORE: Torrevieja may have to pay millions to skyscraper developer if it loses court case on Spain’s Costa Blanca